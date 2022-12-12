NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Documents Required

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS 2022) on Sunday begins Counselling Round 1 reporting process. Eligible candidates have to report to the respective allotted colleges with the important documents for the admission process. The round 1 reporting process will end on December 16. Candidates can check the details at– mcc.nic.in

”Candidates shortlisted in round-1 NEET UG seat allotment are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the required documents for the admission process,” reads the official notification.

After the round 1 reporting process ends, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the registration process for round 2 of the NEET SS 2022 Counselling from December 19, 2022.

The NEET SS counselling will be in two rounds. "Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within the stipulated time from the date of allotment as mentioned in the counselling schedule. Medical colleges will have to furnish information about joining/non-joining online to Medical Counselling Committee," according to a notification released by the MCC.

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various courses including Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master/Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch). It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super speciality courses.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Documents Required

Candidates must make sure that they are carrying the following documents along while reporting to their respective colleges.

-Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC

-Admit Card issued by NBE

-NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE

-MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate

-MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty

-Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council

-High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth

-Identification proofs (ID Proof).