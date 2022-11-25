NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At mcc.nic.in; How To Apply

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today (November 25) will start NEET SS Counselling 2022 choice filling. The last date to submit courses and colleges of your choice is November 28. NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various courses including Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master/Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch). It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super speciality courses. Candidates who have registered for the NEET SS Counselling 2022 round 1 can submit their choices at– mmc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, "The Choice Filling will be available from November 25, 2022, up to 11:55 pm of November 28, 2022, and the choice Locking Facility will be available from 04:00 pm of November 28, 2022, up to 11:55 pm of November 28, 2022."

Candidates have to register themselves using their credentials used for the NEET Super Specialty exam before they start filling in their choices. Candidates must know that the choice-locking process would begin on November 28 which is also the last day for submitting choices. The choice locking would start at 4 pm and end at 11:55 pm on November 28, 2022.

To fill out NEET SS choices, candidates will have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website of MCC. Candidates have to fill in choices for courses/colleges. Then they need to select the courses/colleges they want to apply to. There is no limit to the number of choices one can fill in the preference form. Also, the choices filled can be modified any number of times before a candidate locks them.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to sign in to ‘Online Registration’

Step 3: Now, log in with your NEET SS roll number, password and other credentials

Step 4: Candidates have to fill in their choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference

Step 5: Then candidates have to lock the choices on the day of choice locking and submit the form