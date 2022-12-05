NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At Mcc.Nic.In; Check Revised Schedule Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today will start the choice-filling process for the first round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022. Candidates can apply for the choice-filling process till December 7 up to 11:55 pm. Moreover, the choice locking facility will be active between 4 pm to 11:55 pm on the same date. Candidates can fill in their choice at-- mcc.nic.in.

MCC released the revised schedule of NEET SS counselling 2022 on December 3. “This is in reference to the of Round-1 of SS counselling 2022 for which Registration was started as per scheduled i.e from 22.11.2022. However, Choice Filling was kept in abeyance as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras dated 18.11.2022 in W.P No. 30666 of 2022. As per the order issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 02.12.2022 in W.P (C) No. 53/2022 N. Karthikeyan & Ors. Vs. The State of Tamil Nadu & Ors. the Hon’ble Court has issued fresh directions as under,” reads the official notice.

According to the revised NEET SS Schedule, the MCC will release the NEET SS round 1 seat allotment result on December 10. Selected candidates will be able to report to colleges from December 11 to 16. The choice-locking process will be done from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on December 7, 2022.

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various courses including Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master/Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch). It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super speciality courses.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Revised Schedule

NEET SS Registration– November 22 up to 12 pm on December 7

Payment facility– Up to 3 pm on December 7

Choice filling– December 5 till 11:55 pm of December 7

Choice locking– 4 pm to 11:55 PM of December 7

Processing of seat allotment– December 8 to 9, 2022

Result– December 10

Reporting to college and institutions– December 11 to 16