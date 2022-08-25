NEET SS Admit Card 2022: NBE To Release Hall Tickets Today; Here's How To Download

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS is set to release today (August 25) by the National Board of Examinations, NBE. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is results, students can download the document from the official website of the education body -- nbe.edu.in

Further, candidates should note that in order to check the document, they would require details such as a key in their registration number and date of birth. NBE will conduct the NEET SS 2022 exam on September 1 and 2, 2022. The exam will be held for two hours and thirty minutes. The exam will consist of 150 questions with 400 marks.

Only those students who have registered for the exams will be able to download the admit card successfully. If you also registered for the exam and want to check your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET SS Admit card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET SS Admit card 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked -- Click submit

Step 4: The NEET SS Admit card 2022 will be displayed in front of the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that NEET SS admit card is one the most essential documents and students are required to carry it inside the examination hall along with a valid ID proof.

The admit card will consist of the details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, venue and other exam-related instructions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the websites for updates.

As per the official notice shared by the education body, students appearing for the exam are advised to report to the exam centre as per the allotted time slots as intimated through the admit card.

Students who will clear the exam will be further eligible for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.