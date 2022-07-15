NEET SS 2022: NBE Begins Registration Process; Here's How To Apply

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022 has been started by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The application is available on the official website of the education board. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website -- natboard.edu.in

Apart from the registration form, the education body also released the exam date for NEET SS 2022. As per the schedule released by the education board, the NEET SS exams will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.

"The National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 14.06.2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces to conduct the NEET-SS 2022 on 1st and 2nd September 2022 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 1st and 2nd September 2022 as detailed in the Information Bulletin," the NBE said in the official notification.

Students should note that the last date for submission of the form is set as August 4 (till 11:55 pm). Apart from that, candidates who are applying for the NEET SS 2022 exam must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) or any equivalent examination.

Also, the education body will allow only those candidates who have completed their graduation degree on or before September 15, 2022.

If you also want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET SS 2022 Registration: How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official page -- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET SS' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the application form

Step 4: Click on the registration portal

Step 5: Now, the student needs to register themselves by filling in the information

Step 6: Now an 'application number' will be generated

Step 7: Using the system-generated application number, complete the NEET SS application form

Step 8: Now, the student needs to upload all the scanned copies of the documents.

Step 9: The student now needs to pay the application fee online

Step 8: Submit the NEET SS 2022 application

NOTE: Download, save and print the confirmation page