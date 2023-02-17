NEET SS 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in; Check Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday released the result for NEET SS 2022 counselling provisional seat allotment for the special mop up round. Candidates who registered for the counselling can download the provisional result at– mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Special Mop-up Round of NEET SS-2023 Counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 05:00 PM of 17.02.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com,” reads the official notification.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” further reads the notification.

Candidates must note that they have to approach the allotted college/ institute only after the declaration of the final result. Candidates can report to the allotted college from February 18 to February 23, 2023. The provisional results are only indicative and subject to change.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Provisional Result for Special Mop Up Round” on the home page.

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.