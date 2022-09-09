NEET Results 2022: Vegetable Vendor’s Daughter, Daily-Wager’s Son Crack Medical Exam

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the medical entrance examination NEET and the son of a daily-wage labourer and the daughter of a vegetable seller in Odisha have cleared the exam.

The phrase 'when there is a will, there is a way' fits exactly right on Santanu Dalai and Isrita Panda after they secured an all-India rank of 19,678 and 11,895 respectively in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET). While Santanu hails from Ganjam district's Polasara block, Isrita Panda is a resident of Adava village in Gajapati district.

Isrita's father is a vegetable vendor in the Adava market, and Santanu's father works as a daily-wage worker. Both the students cleared the medical entrance exam in their second attempt as they could not clear their first attempt last year.

Isrita Panda said that to achieve this result, she worked extremely hard and was happy with her marks. She further hopes to get a seat in a premier government medical institute in Cuttack or Berhampur.

On the other hand, Santanu Dalai said that he wishes to take admission also in any government medical college in the state.

"Despite financial difficulties, I did not neglect his study," his father was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Santanu was also taking coaching from a private institute in order to clear the exam. He received the coaching free of cost in a private institute named Aryabhatta, run by academician Sudhir Rout.

Panda's father also said he did not neglect the study of his daughter despite the loss on his business last two years due to COVID-19.

"I want her to be a doctor, and I extended her help accordingly," he said.

Rout said his institute provided free coaching to some of the poor students over the past few years and arranged funds for their admission.

(with agency inputs)