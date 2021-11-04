New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 have differing results and consist of errors, several students have claimed. The results, which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1 on its official website, saw as many as three students obtaining full marks.

As per the applicants, the marks calculated by them based on the answer key and the final result varies by a considerable margin. To post their complaints, they have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #NEETscam and #NEETResult2021.

What the hell happenings @DG_NTA

Totally fraud, expected marks on basis of omr and answer key as published by you the marks in results of so many students are totally varying. Big scam in neet 2021 results#NEETResult2021 #OMR #neetscam — ⛎diti Panwar (@AditiPa79175486) November 2, 2021

In addition, some other students have claimed that they have received two ranks on their scorecards.

I have got different marks on my OMR and orginal result sheet.....plzz @DG_NTA Plzz go though once !!@DG_NTA #neetscam — Kamjeet sahu (@kamjeet_sahu) November 2, 2021

"On every scorecard, NTA has mentioned the all-India rank obtained— both overall rank and the rank for counseling — for every student. In my case, there two different ranks awarded to me are for the counseling process itself, which is confusing," a student was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

The concern of the students is slowly rising also because of many controversies related to NEET 2021, which include an alleged paper leak.

Why you people declared results .you still have not informed anything about those 25 students results which UP police kept hold .

We need clarity.

Please do justice to everyone .#neetscam #NEETINJUSTICE #reneet @narendramodi @dgnta @dpradhanbjp — Bommathi Srenika (@BSrenika) November 2, 2021

As Expected NEET Ranks are Skyrocketing I know this would happen before because of all The Scam and everything Well Not Only this Some Aspirants are getting less mrks in Result Than omr #NEETResult2021 #NEETUG #NEETSCAM — Gurleen Jaura (@gurleen_jaura) November 4, 2021

#NEET2021 paper was considered to be moderate tough.

But #NEETResult2021 pattern is similar to last year exam which was easym. This raises the question of Fair Exams whether it was the students hard work or something else .

Only God knows now what is true?#NeetCheating#NeetScam — Praveen Nath Valsan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@iPraveenNath) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the score to get admissions to medical colleges across the country is in the range of 138 to 720 this year. The counseling process schedule is expected to be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) soon at mcc.nic.in. The counseling will be held at two levels - the All India quota (AIQ) seats and the state level. While 15 percent of seats are reserved under the AIQ, 85 percent of seats will be filled by the respective state counseling authorities.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. Before NTA, which is an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization, the test was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination offers 90,000 seats in MBBS and BDS Colleges of India.

