NEET Result 2022: When Will NTA Declare NEET UG 2022 Results?

Lakhs of medical aspirants are waiting for their NEET UG results. The National Testing Agency conducted the NEET UG exam on July 17, 2022. Now, the NTA is expected to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 in the third week of August which is August 21. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

However, students should note that the date given above is tentative in nature and can be changed. The NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the time and date of the result declaration.

Apart from the results, the NTA will also release the NEET UG answer key prior to the result declaration.

While talking about the number, then more than 18.72 lakh students registered, out of which 95 per cent were for the NEET UG exam which was conducted on July 17. The maximum number of candidates who appeared for the exam were from Jaipur, whereas the minimum was from West Sikkim.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked.

Step 4: Once clicked on submit, the NEET UG 2022 Result will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Students should note that this year the National Testing Agency will prepare the result and All India Rank of NEET (UG). This is as per the norms fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS), and by CCH (for BHMS).

Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website for more result-related information.