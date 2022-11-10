NEET PG Will Be Soon Replaced With National Exit Test (NExt) for MBBS students

NEET PG 2023 could be the last edition of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate. It will be replaced soon with National Exit Test (NExT). If the NExt exam will be held in December 2023, MBBS students of the 2019-2020 batch will have to appear for the exam. According to the officials, final-year MBBS students will now be admitted to PG medical programmes based on the results of NExT.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi may conduct the test instead of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Still, the official has yet to take a decision on the matter.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) informed the Union Health Ministry in a high-level meeting held on Monday that it aims to conduct the National Exit Test (NExT) in December 2023.

In September, the government had invoked the NMC Act's relevant provisions to extend the time limit for conducting NExT till September 2024. The commission had to conduct a common final-year undergraduate medical examination, NExT, as specified by regulations within three years of it coming into force. The Act came into force in September 2020.

Conducting NExT requires preparations such as working out modalities, syllabus, type and pattern of the exam and students will have to be given adequate time to prepare for it. Mock tests would need to be carried out before the main test.