New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, MDS and other medical exams. The candidates, who are appearing for these exams, can visit the official websites of the NBE at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in to check the schedule.

This comes days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the NEET PG exam will be conducted on September 11 this year. However, the NBE is yet to start the exam registration process. While talking about the medical exams schedule then, students will appear DNB exam on August 24, 2021, which is said to be the first exam whereas NEET MDS 2022 on December 19 is last the exam on the list.

One of the important examinations on the list is FMGE, which will be held on December 12, 2021. However, the schedule released by the NBE is a tentative calendar. Meanwhile, all candidates are requested to check their respective exam dates from the official website as the dates are yet to be finalised.

Name of the Exam Date of the Exam DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2021 Session August 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021 NEET-PG 2021 September 11, 2021 DNB-PDCET 2021 September 19, 2021 NBEMS Recruitment Test September 20, 2021 DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – June 2021 Session November/December 2021 NEET-SS 2021 November 13 and 14, 2021 FET 2021 November 20, 2021 FMGE December 2021 session December 12, 2021 Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 December 12, 2021 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – December 2021 Session December 16, 17, 18, 19, 2021 NEET-MDS 2022 December 19, 2021

Details like application forms and other necessary information will be available on the official website of NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. If in any case students face issues and have queries regarding clarification and assistance then they can write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.

