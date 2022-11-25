NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Dates Released At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

THE MEDICAL Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday released the dates of the stray round vacancy for NEET PG Counselling 2022. The choice filling and choice locking facility will be conducted tomorrow. The processing of seat allotment will be held from November 27 to 28 and the stray vacancy round result will be declared on November 29 and reporting will be done from November 29 to December 2.

The Stray Vacancy round is held after all the rounds of counselling including the Mop Up round. Each College will have its own Stray Vacancy round and so the list will be separate. Candidates can check the schedule of stray vacancy round at– mcc.nic.in.

Moreover, vacant seats have been added to the seat matrix for the Stray vacancy round of PG counselling. Seat Matrix provides information about the vacant number of seats in respective colleges. The candidates who do not modify their choices for the stray vacancy round, their choices of the mop-up round will be considered for processing in the stray vacancy round by the software.

MCC while announcing the NEET PG counselling dates said that the list of eligible candidates that will be forwarded will be 10 times against the number of vacant seats available. The date for forwarding the list of eligible candidates to deemed universities is November 29.

According to the MCC, all admissions through the mop-up round of PG Counselling 2022 should be made in online mode and admission should be generated from the intramcc.nic.in portal after due verification of original documents.

NEET PG exam conducts for those candidates who want to seek admission in postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges.