NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Result Released At mcc.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday released the result for NEET PG special stray vacancy round. The counselling was open to pre-registered candidates who do not have a spot round in the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota. Candidates can check their results at– mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 11.01.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as Final,” the official notification reads.

The MCC will declare the NEET PG special stray vacancy final seat allotment result after considering the challenge received against the provisional result. "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," MCC official notification reads.

NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG Counselling' on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the NEET PG special stray vacancy provisional result link

Step 4: Candidates will have to search for their name in the provisional list using NEET PG Rank

Step 5: Candidates have to verify the details and submit the form

Note: The final seat allotment result will be released post considering the objections.