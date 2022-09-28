NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Results To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

NATIONAL Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) round 1 seat allotment results are set to release today (September 28). Students who appeared in the round 1 counselling session are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the education body releases the results, students can check and download them from the official website -- mcc.nic.in

The education body releases the results around 1 seat allotment of courses including f Medical MD, MS, Diploma, DNB NEET PG Counselling 2022. The provisional results of round 1 NEET PG 2022 counselling were released by the education body on September 27. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result by 11 AM -- September 28.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” an MCC statement said.

If you also appeared for the counselling process and want to check the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their Id and passwords.

Step 4: The MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students who will be shortlisted for the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment will further have to report to their respected medical college in order to take admission. Students can schedule their reporting between September 29 and October 4. Further, the education board will prepare the merit on the basis of the candidate's choice during the registration window.

The education board held the counselling session in four rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.