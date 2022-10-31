NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration For Mop UP Round Begins; Check Details

MEDICAL Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, October 31, started the registration process for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) counseling 2022. Candidates have to visit the official site-- mcc.nic.in-- to register for the mop-up round.

Candidates must know that, those who did not get the seat allotment in the NEET second round counseling are eligible to participate in this mop-up round. Candidates have to register mop-up round from October 31 to November 4 and the payment facility will be open till 8 pm on November 4, 2022.

The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be available from November 4 to 6. Further, the choice filling will start from November 1 to 5 and candidates can lock their choice from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on November 5, 2022. The seat allotment process will start from November 7 to 8, and the result will declare on the official website on November 9. Candidates will be allotted time from November 10 to 14 to report to their allotted colleges.

Moreover, MCC has clarified that the candidates who have to secure a seat and accept the allocation will not be allowed to resign after joining their allotted course. The committee has released the list of those who have secured a seat in deemed and central universities in MD, MS, Diploma, and PG DNG courses till the secound round.

NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round 2022: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, candidates have to click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on the link 'Online registration'.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the NEET PG roll number and have to enter the credentials details to log in

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form carefully and upload all the documents

Step 5: Pay the required application fees and click on submit.

Note: Download and save it for future reference