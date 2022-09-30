NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Declares Round 1 Seat Allotment Result; Here's How To Check

THE National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment result has been declared today, September 30, 2022, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Those candidates who applied for the seat allotment in the first phase of NEET PG counselling can visit the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in and check their allotment results from the same.

Those who have been waiting for the seat allotment result can also follow the below-mentioned steps and check their results as it has been released on the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check?

Step 1: At first, the students need to visit the official website--mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, go to the 'Notices' section

Step 3: You then need to tap on the link that reads, "NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result".

Step 4: You will now see a list including the name of selected candidates appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, on September 27, MCC had announced the NEET PG provisional seat allotment result for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and DNB courses. However, it was further withdrawn on September 28.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”, read the official notification.

Notably, the candidates who are allotted seats in NEET PG 2022 Round 1 counselling can go to the allotted college and complete their admission procedures. The candidates can start the admission procedure from October 1, 2022, and can do it till October 7, 2022.



NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: Documents Required For Admissions

Once the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment results are declared, candidates need several documents in order to complete their admission process. You can check the below-mentioned list:

- Valid ID proof

- Internship Completion Certificate

- Date of birth validating certificate

- NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment letter

- NEET PG Result and Admit Card

- MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations Mark Sheets

- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate