New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The seat allotment result for the Special Round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) Counselling 2021 will be declared on April 4. The results will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Once, the seat allotment results are out, medical aspirants registered for MCC NEET PG special round of counselling will be able to check their results. The scorecard will be released on the official website of MCC at- mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that if you have been allotted a seat in this round, you will be required to proceed with the admissions process after this. Such candidates have to complete the reporting at the allotted college between April 4 and April 6, 2022. The Special Round of NEET- PG Counselling was conducted because the Mop-Up round result was pulled up by the Supreme Court. It happened after a plea was filed at the apex court seeking admissions to the remaining 146 seats in the medical entrance exam, that otherwise would have gone waste. Complying with the Supreme Court's order MCC revised the NEET PG counselling schedule and conducted a special round of counseling.

Here's how you can check NEET PG seat allotment results 2021:

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2- Then click on the PG Medical Counselling tab, shown on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After this, you have to click on the NEET PG Special Round Counselling result notification. It will be shown under the tab.

Step 4- Then you will be asked to enter your login details to view the counselling result PDF.

Step 5- Once you enter the login credentials and click on submit, the seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6- Remember to download it and take a printout of the copy for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha