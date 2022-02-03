New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The second round schedule for NEET PG Counseling 2021 has been revised by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC. Earlier, the registration was supposed to take place today (February 03) 2022. However, the registration has now been pushed to February 04, 2022. Candidates who are willing to register can apply online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

"Candidates participating for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing," the official notice reads.

According to the official notice, the new registration and payment facility for Round 2 of counselling will commence on February 4, 2022, whereas the choice filling facility for students will be available from February 07, 2022. Students can visit the official website of MCC in order to check the revised schedule for PG Counselling.

If you also want to register for the round 2 counselling session, then here's a step-wise guide procured.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to register for Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'PG counseling' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the candidates where they have to click on the online registration link

Step 4: Now, the candidates have to login details and click on submit

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees

Step 6: Once the form is filled, click on submit

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen