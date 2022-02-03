New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling round 2, will open today, February 3. The registration for round 2 will be opened by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration process for round 2 NEET PG counselling 2021. The registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7, according to the MCC NEET counselling schedule. Candidates can fill and lock their choices between February 4 and February 7.

Further, the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between February 8 and February 9 and the round 2 NEET PG seat allotment result will be declared on February 12. Students will be able to attend colleges online or offline from February 13 to February 19.

Here's how to register for NEET PG Counselling 2021:

First go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Then click on the PG or UG counselling tab

After this a link for registration will be displayed on your screen

You need to click on it and enter the required information to register

Once that is done, login and fill the application form

After this upload, your documents listed below and pay the registration fee

Then click on submit and you are good to go

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required for NEET PG Counselling 2021:

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

NEET 2021 admit card

Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof Aadhar Card

Reservation Policy of AIQ:

15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC)

7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST)

27 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC) - (Non-Creamy Layer).

10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

5 per cent for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - Horizontal Reservation.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha