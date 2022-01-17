New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The last date for the registration of NEET-PG 2021 Round 1 Counselling is today, January 17, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the registration upto noon, while the payment facility will be available upto 3 pm at the official website--mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified for 50 per cent All India Quota seats are eligible to register themselves for the NEET-PG 2021 counselling process.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling, that is, Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on January 22, followed by selected candidates reporting to the institutions from January 23 to 28, 2022.

NEET-PG Round 1 Counselling Schedule

As per the schedule released earlier, the choice filling facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm today.

How to register for NEET-PG Round 1 Counselling 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC--mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to PG counselling and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and password.

Step 4: Fill the form and pay the fees.

Step 5: After paying the fees, click on Submit.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

NEET-PG Round 1 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates must pay two kinds of fees:

a) Non-Refundable Registration fee for AIQ/Central University/ESIC/DNB of Rs 1000 for UR/EWS candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and Rs 5000 for Deemed University candidates.

b) Refundable Security Deposit which will be refunded to candidates after joining the allotted college.

NEET-PG Round 1 Counselling Result

The list of selected candidates will be available at the information bulletin of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)--mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates are required to report to the allotted institutions from January 23 to 28, 2022. They must carry a set of original documents for verification.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv