New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Counselling Round 1 Result 2021 today, January 22, 2022. MCC declared the provisional result of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB on Friday. Candidates who registered between January 12 and January 18 can visit the official website of MCC--mcc.nic.in to check the result around 5 pm.

In Round 1, around 2 lakh candidates registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam. Once the result is declared, shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted college between January 23 to January 28 in either online or offline mode.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to check Seat Allotment result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC-– mcc.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the 'Round 1 Allotment Result' link.



Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and password.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.



Step 5: Download and take a print copy for future references.

Candidates must carry their original documents for the verification, the admission will be considered final only after the complete documentation and medical fitness.

Candidates who joined the allotted seats in round 1 and later wants to resign can do so till 4 pm on February 3, 2022. Colleges will generate the resignation letters online, failing which will be considered 'null and void'. Also, candidates will be deemed to occupy seats.

"Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter,” the MCC said.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv