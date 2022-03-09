New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) till March 09, 2022. This gives an opportunity for candidates to register themselves for the process if they haven't. Candidates can register themselves on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

An official statement in this regard was issued on the official website of MCC. "The Registration / Choice Filling for Mop-up Round of PG counselling 2021 has been extended up to 09.03.2022,” the statement reads. It should be noted that these seats which will remain vacant after the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 will be filled through this mop-up round.

If you want to register for the mop-up round, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Register For Mop-up Round

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the PG Medical Counselling section -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to click on the Online Registration option

Step 4: Now, enter the necessary details such as NEET PG Counselling Roll number and other details in order to log in

Step 5: Now, the candidate needs to fill in the application form. Once the form is filled, upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the application

NOTE: Once the process is done, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

March 09 is the last date for candidates to register, pay the fee, and lock in their choices for NEET PG Counselling 2021. The NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round registrations started on March 2, 2022. It should be noted that once the mop-up round counselling process is completed, there will also be a Stray Vacancy Round.

