New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the online process for NEET PG counseling registration 2021 for Mop Up round. Registered candidates can now start with the choice filling process on the official website (mcc.nic.in). The last date to register for the Mop Up round and choice filling is March 7.

The seats that remain vacant after Round 1 and Round 2 of NEET PG 2021 counselling will be filled in the Mop Up round. Candidates must note, applicants who exited Round 2 but had already paid the security deposit are not required to register again but can make the payment of the Mop Up round and proceed further for admission to PG medical seats. Furthermore, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counseling this year - Round 1, Round 2, AIQ mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy round.

"It is for the information to candidates who exited with forfeiture of security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021. Such candidates need not register again but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further," said a statement issued by MCC.

Here's a look at how applicants can fill choices for the Mop Up round:

1. Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

2. On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'PG Medical Counselling'

3. Click on the 'Online Registration' link

4. Enter your NEET PG Roll number and password

5. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference

6. Click on submit

7. Take a printout of it.

Important dates to remember:

Meanwhile, NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result was released on January 22 and round 2 on February 17. The verification of candidates for the mop-up round will be done by various institutions from March 8 to 9. Results for NEET-PG mop-up round seat allotment 2021 will be released on March 12. Applicants who get a seat in an institution during the mop-up round are required to report to their allotted colleges from March 13 to 18.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha