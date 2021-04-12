NEET PG Admit Card 2021: The admit cards will be released by the National Board of Examination at its official website at natboard.edu.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examination will (NBE) will release the admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate (PG) Exam 2021 on Monday. The admit cards will be released at the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG exam would be conducted April 18 at around 255 centres across the country. The exam would be conducted in a single shifts that will begin from 2 pm and continue till 5.30 pm. This year, the NBA has said that more than 1.7 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET PG exam.

Here's how the candidates will be able to download their NEET PG Admit Card 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2) Look for the admit card download link on the homepage of the official NBE website

Step 3) After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new window

Step 4) After this, the candidates would need to enter their credentials

Step 5) Click on submit

Step 6) Your NEET PG Admit Card 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 7) The candidates are requested to download it and save a printout for further reference.

Once a candidate gets his or her admit card, he or she, as per the official instructions, is requested to paste a photograph of the dimensions 35mm x 45mm on the hall ticket. The photograph must contain the candidate's name and date of taking the photo.

The NBA has said that the candidates must carry the NEET PG 2021 admit card to the examination center for entry. They would also need to carry a valid photo identification card (Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence or Pan Card) and MCI or SMC registration copy to the examination center.

"Admit cards will not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited," the NBA guidelines state.

