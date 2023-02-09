NEET PG 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today At nbe.edu.in; Check Details

The National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences will be re-opening the registration window from today (February 9). In view of the requests made by candidates, NBE extended the internship cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility has been extended up to August 11 for NEET PG. Candidates can register at– nbe.edu.in.

According to the revised schedule, for the candidates who are completing their internship from July 1, 2023, to August 11, 2023, the registration window will be opened for them from today 3 pm onwards up to February 12, 2023, till 11:55 pm.

“Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on 27.01.2023, on a first come first serve basis.” reads the official notification.

The edit window for NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS applicants will be open from February 15, 2023, onwards and the final/selective window for those candidates who are found to have submitted images as per the prescribed guidelines will be opened from February 18 to 20, 2023.

Earlier, the last date for completing the MBBS internship cut-off was set as March 31. Following protests from NEET PG aspirants, it was extended to June 30. Now, it has been extended again to August 11.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” reads the notification.