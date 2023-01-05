NEET PG 2023 Registration Not To Begin Today, Says NBEMS; Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a notice stating that the registrations will not begin from today for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. Candidates can check the notice at– natboard.edu.in.

The board has asked to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers informing that the NEET PG 2023 applications will begin today, January 5, 2023. “Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” the official notification reads.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023, on a computer-based platform at various test centers across the country.

According to the previous trends, the NEET PG 2023 question paper will consist of 800 marks. A total of 200 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the examination. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The NEET PG is conducted for providing admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. It is a national-level exam conducted every year. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam. Candidates can also check the NEET PG 2023 mock test on the official website to prepare for the examination.

NEET PG 2023: Here’s How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to register on the portal

Step 4: Now, fill up the application form

Step 5: Pay the required fee and then submit the application form

Note: Download and take a printout of it for future reference