NEET PG 2023 Registration Commences On Official Website; Here's How To Apply

The National Board of Examinations has started the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) from January 7 onwards. All the eligible and interested candidates can now visit the official website at --nbe.edu.in. All aspiring candidates must know that the last day of applying for NEET PG 2023 is January 27, 2023.

NBE issued an official notice which said informed that the edit window to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form will start from February 14 to 17, 2023. NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5.

Furthermore, the NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be issued on February 27 and the exam will be conducted on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be released on March 31. Here's How candidates can apply for NEET PG 2023

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

Availability of NEET PG Application Form- January 7, 2023 (3 pm onwards)

Last date to apply-- January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm)

Edit window for all payment applications-- January 30, 2023

Last date to make corrections-- February 3, 2023

Edit window to rectify incorrect images--February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023

NEET PG admit card-- February 27, 2023

NEET PG Exam-- March 5, 2023

NEET PG result By-- March 31, 2023

Cut-off for completion of internship March 31, 2023

How To Apply For NEET PG 2023?

Step - Visit the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

Step - On the homepage, click on - NEET PG 2023 tab.

Step - Click on - New registration link.

Step - Enter the required information and fill in the other details.

Step - Upload the specified documents.

Step - Pay the application fee as per the category.

Step - Submit the NEET PG application form and take a printout for future reference.

For registering for NEET PG 2023, General, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 4250 and SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 3250.

"NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956," the notification said.