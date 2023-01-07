NEET PG 2023 Registration Begins Today At natboard.edu.in; Entrance Exam On March 5 | Details

NEET PG 2023 exam dates have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Saturday, January 7. According to the NBEMS notification, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 exams will be conducted on March 5, 2023. For the same, interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website and nbe.edu.in. from January 7 onwards.

As per the notification, the application process will begin today, January 7 from 3 pm onwards and the last date to apply is January 27, 11:55 pm. The exam body will open the application form correction window on January 3 which will remain open till February 3. An additional edit window to update the photograph will be provided to the candidates between February 14 to 17.

Furthermore, the NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be issued on February 27 and the exam will be conducted on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be released on March 31.

Check NEET PG 2023 Important Dates:

Application Process Begins 7th January 2023 (3 PM Onwards)

Application Process Ends- 27th January 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

Date of Examination 5th March 2023

Declaration of Result By 31st March 2023

For registering for NEET PG 2023, General, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay an examination fees of Rs 4250 and SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 3250.

"NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956," the notification said.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2023 on 5th March 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. For more information, candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website – natboard.edu.in or can CLICK here.