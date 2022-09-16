NEET PG 2023: NBE Announces Exam Schedule For NEET PG, NEET MDS And Other Exams

The National Board of Education, NBE has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 dates. Students who have registered for the exam are advised to check the schedule from the official website of the education board -- nbe.edu.in.

As per the schedule shared by the education board, the NEET PG 2023 exams will begin on March 05, 2023. Apart from the NEET PG exam schedule, the education board has also released the NEET MDS exam, DNB, FNGE, and other examination dates. NBE will conduct the NEET MDS on January 8, 2023, and FMGE 2022 is scheduled for December 4, 2022.

Take a look at the entire schedule here :

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – June 2022-- October/November 2022

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 -- 4th December 2022

Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 -- 4th December 2022

Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 -- 10th December 2022

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022 -- 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th December 2022

NEET-MDS 2023 -- 8th January 2023

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 -- 20th January 2023

FNB Exit Examination 2022 -- February/March 2023

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022 -- Feb/March/April 2023

NEET-PG 2023 -- 5th March 2023

However, students should note the education board is yet to announce some dates. For that, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Further, the education board will release the notification regarding the application forms, information bulletins, etc in its due time.

On the other hand, the education board has also started the NEET PG 2022 counselling process has begun. In order to apply for counselling, students are advised to register on the MCC website.

For more infromation, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official webiste of the eductaion board.