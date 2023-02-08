NEET PG 2023: Internship Completion Date Extended For Second Time, Application Window To Reopen At natboard.edu.in; Check Details

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening extended the cut-off date from June 30 to August 11 for MBBS students to complete their one-year mandatory internship. The board will also reopen the NEET PG application window so eligible candidates can now submit their forms at– natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, the last date for completing the MBBS internship cut-off was set as March 31. Following protests from NEET PG aspirants, it was extended to June 30. Now, it has been extended again to August 11.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” reads the notification.

According to the notice, NBEMS informed that the NEET PG application window will be opened from February 9 (3 pm) to February 12 (11:55 pm) at natboard.edu.in. Aspirants will be able to choose their preferred state and city for the exam from the list that was available at the closure of the previous application window. Candidates must note that the centers will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023. The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window,” the board said.