NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry Extends Internship Completion Date For Candidates; Check Details Here

MINISTRY of Health on Tuesday extended the last date of completion of the internship for candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 exams. Now, these extensions in internship cut-off dates will make several thousand candidates eligible for the NEET PG exams.

The Ministry extended the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to August 11 to complete their mandatory one-year internship. Earlier, on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30. The Ministry also extended the cut-off date for BSD students to complete their internship to June 30.

"Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of an internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023," the Ministry said in a tweet.

#MedicalEducation



Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

"More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to the delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of an internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023," it added.

Now, Accordingly, candidates who are completing their internship from July 1 to August 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria for NEET-PG 2023 can apply for the exam from February 9 (3 PM onwards) to February 12 (till 11:55 PM).

Meanwhile, earlier today, NEET PG aspirants under the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test.

The Neet PG 2023 exam is scheduled for March 5. The doctors' body sought the exam to be postponed by May-June. As per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 results will be out around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023.

The candidates are pushing for an extension in the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three weeks to reduce the gap between the result declaration and counselling procedure.