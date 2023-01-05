NEET PG 2023 Registrations To Begin Soon At nbe.edu.in, Exam To Be Held On March 5; Check Details

The National Board of Examinations has declared that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023. Till now, the official date for registration has not been announced. According to past trends, the registration process will begin next week. Once the registration process begins, candidates can fill up the application process at– nbe.edu.in.

Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2023 exam will be held in the English language only. Aspirants will have to answer the question paper within 3 hours and 30 minutes. It will consist of multiple-choice based questions. The exam will be held for a total of 800 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections. Each question paper will carry a total of 200 questions.

Along with the NEET PG examination, the National board of examination has also announced the dates for the NEET MDS exam, DNB, FMGE, and other examinations conducted by the board. The NEET MDS exam will be held on January 8, 2023. The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will be conducted on January 20, 2023. The FNB exit exam is scheduled to be held in February or March this year.

The NEET PG is conducted for providing admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. It is a national-level exam conducted every year. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam. Candidates can also check the NEET PG 2023 mock test on the official website to prepare for the examination.

NEET PG 2023: Here’s How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to register on the portal

Step 4: Now, fill up the application form

Step 5: Pay the required fee and then submit the application form

Note: Download and take a printout of it for future reference