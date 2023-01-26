NEET PG 2023: Application Process To End Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in; Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 tomorrow (January 27). Candidates who have not registered yet can apply at– natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the NEET PG edit window will open on January 30 and close on February 3, 2023. The final and selective edit window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images will open on February 14 and close on February 17, 2023. The admit card will be released on February 27. While the exam will be held on March 5, 2023.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2023 on 5th March 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country,“ reads the official notification.

The NEET PG application fee will be Rs 4,250 for the General, OBC, and EWS categories students, and for SC, ST, and PWD categories student's fee will be Rs 3,250.

NEET PG 2023: Important Dates

Availability of NEET PG Application Form-- January 7, 2023 (3 pm onwards)

Last date to apply-- January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm)

Edit window for all payment applications-- January 30, 2023

Last date to make corrections-- February 3, 2023

Edit window to rectify incorrect images--February 14 to February 17, 2023

NEET PG admit card-- February 27, 2023

NEET PG Exam-- March 5, 2023

NEET PG result By-- March 31, 2023

Cut-off for completion of internship-- March 31, 2023

NEET PG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG 2023 application available under the Examination tab.

Step 3: Now enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and then make payment of application fees.

Step 5: Now click on submit and download the page.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.