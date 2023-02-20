NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window To End Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Details

The NEET PG 2023 will close the application correction window process today (February 20). Candidates can make changes to the application form at– natboard.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window”, reads the official notification.

"Such candidates shall be allowed to rectify the incorrect images in their applications during 18th February 2023 to 20th February 2023 (till 11:55PM)," reads further official notification.

The NBEMS has also uploaded the list of aspirants who are required to resubmit images in their application form. Candidates can check the list from the official website. Candidates must note that they can change any information or documents other than name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city. NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 05, 2023.

NEET PG aspirants are demanding the exam date to be postponed by 2 to 3 months. They have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the postponement of the NEET PG exam. While addressing this matter in Lok Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya clarified that the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted as per the original schedule.

NEET PG 2023: Here’s How To Make Changes In Images

Step 1: Go to the official website– natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and log in.

Step 4: Now make changes in the image and click on submit.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.