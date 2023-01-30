NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today At nbe.edu.in; Check Details

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2023) application correction window will open today (January 30). The application edit window to change information or documents will be open till February 3, 2023. Candidates can edit the application form and change information or documents at– nbe.edu.in.

Candidates must note that they can change any information or documents other than name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city. Candidates will be able to change rectify deficient/ incorrect images from February 14 to 17, 2023.

“Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the window,” reads the official notification.

The NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5 and the admit will be released on March 27, 2023. NEET PG exam will be conducted to seek admission to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Candidates have to register themselves to appear for the exam.

NEET PG 2023: Important Dates

Availability of NEET PG Application Form-- January 7, 2023 (3 pm onwards)

Last date to apply-- January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm)

Edit window for all payment applications-- January 30, 2023

Last date to make corrections-- February 3, 2023

Edit window to rectify incorrect images--February 14 to February 17, 2023

NEET PG admit card-- February 27, 2023

NEET PG Exam-- March 5, 2023

NEET PG result By-- March 31, 2023

Cut-off for completion of internship-- March 31, 2023

NEET PG 2023: Here’s How To Make Changes In The Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET PG 2023’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now enter your login details and click on the edit window and then make changes to the application form.

Step 4: Click submit button on NEET PG 2023 application form.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take the printout for future reference