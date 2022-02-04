New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022, by 6-8 weeks amid the scare of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The revised dates for the exam will be announced soon. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 12, 2022. The decision has come ahead of the Supreme Court hearing regarding a plea filed by six MBBS students on the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes 2022. The plea was filed on January 25, 2022. Also, in the plea, the petitioners seek a direction to consider COVID duty as a one-year internship period.

“I am directed to say that lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay NEET PG 2022 date… since it is clashing with NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022. Keeping the above facts in view, HFM has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably,” read an official notice from Dr B Srinivas, executive director, National Board of Examination (NBE).

The registration process will conclude today, February 4. Candidates who are yet to register must visit the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE)-nbe.edu.in.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv