New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination amid demands to postpone the medical entrance test.

Rejecting the plea, the top court said that the request to postpone NEET-PG 2022 cannot be entertained as it would affect patient care and doctors' career while asserting that the need for patient care is paramount.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the postponement of the examination would create “chaos and uncertainty” and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination.

“There are two categories of students -- one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates -- who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination”, the bench said.

It noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule of examination on time as it was affected due to the pandemic. “As the country gets back on the rails, which was derailed due to the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by this court must be adhered to”, it said.

On May 10, the top court had agreed to hear the plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on grounds that it will clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting postponement of the NEET-PG examination which is to be held on May 21. In its letter, the IMA said the NEET-PG 2021 was held 5 months after the scheduled date in September 2021.

Then the counselling scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021, was also initiated (in January 2022) after a delay due to the pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing Supreme Court ruling of March 31, 2022, which ordered the cancellation and conduction of special round of counselling for the Mop-up round.

(With PTI Inputs)

