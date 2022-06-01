New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Result 2022 has been declared on Wednesday, June 1st, Union Education Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed. The National Board of Education, NBE released the NEET PG Result in record 10 days this time and union minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated NBE for the same.

Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and wrote, "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours."

"I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIAfor their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in," he added.

NEET-PG result is out!



I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.



I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.



Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website of nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Result 2022: How to check and download Results

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'NEET PG 2022 Result' (the link will be activated when the results are out)

Step 3: Then log in using your registration number and date of birth and click on submit button

Step 4: The NEET-PG Result will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Check and download the result for future reference.

Along with the results, NBE also releases NEET PG 2022 cut-offs. The merit list for the same would be released separated by NBE. Individual scorecards can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.

This year, NBE conducted the NEET-PG Exams successfully for over 1 lakh 82 thousand candidates. The exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.The examination was conducted on May 21, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh