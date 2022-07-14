NEET PG 2022 Result: NBEMS Declares Result For AIQ Seats; Here's How To Check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the NEET PG Result 2022 for AIQ seats. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results from the official website of the NBE -- natboard.edu.in

As per the official notice released by the education board, students can check the merit list released for admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session).

Cut Off Scores :

AIQ quota is 275 for the General/ EWS category, 245 for SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC category, and 260 for the UR-PWD category.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Steps To Check NEET PG Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result cum scorecard for NEET- PG 2022-All India 50 per cent Quota Seats."

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open in front of you

Step 4: Now, click on the "Click here for result" link

Step 5: The NEET PG AIQ result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Students should note that the individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be made online from July 20, 2022.

For the unversed, the education body conducted the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 at 849 examination centres. While talking about numbers, then 1,82,318 candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the individual scorecards for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats.