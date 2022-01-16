New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS or NBE) has begun the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET-PG 2022 registration process on January 15. NEET-PG 2022 registration process will continue till February 4, upto 11:55 pm and will release the admit card onMarch 7. NBE will conduct the medical entrance test on March 12, 2022. Candidates who want to register for the Postgraduate course can visit the official website of NBE--nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 will be held for admissions to MS, MD and Post MBBS DNB courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses for the academic session 2022-23. Also, no State Government/Private Medical college/Universities will be conducting separate entrance for admission to the mentioned courses.

How to register for NEET PG 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE--nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2022 registration link.

Step 3: Enter your details as asked in the registration form, such as name etc.

Step 4: After uploading the documents such as photograph and signature, click Submit

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on Submit

Step 6: Download or note down your registration number.

NEET PG 2022: Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWC will have to pay Rs 4250 while those belonging to SC, ST and PwD will have to pay Rs 3250.

NEET PG 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To get admission in the PG courses, the candidate must have a recognised permanent or provisional MBBS degree certificate issued by NMC or the Medical Council of India. Also, he/she must have completed a one-year internship on or before May 31, 2022. NBE further added, "Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG 2022 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counselling."

NEET PG 2022: Exam Pattern

The medical entrance exam will be held in the computer-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format, featuring a total of 200 questions as compared to 300 questions last year. The time period will be 3 hours 30-minute.

NEET PG 2022: Syllabus

The syllabus for the exam will comprise of subjects as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by MCI, including all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv