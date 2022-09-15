NEET PG 2022: Registration For Round 1 Counselling Begins; Check How To Apply

The round 1 registration for NEET PG Counselling 2022 has been started by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC today (September 15). Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG exam and want to apply for the postgraduate counselling round can visit the official website of the education board and can register themselves through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The education board has kept the last date for the Round 1 registration as September 23, 2022, for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/ Central Universities/ AFMS/ PG DNB seats 2022. Students should note that the education board will begin with the choice filling process on September 20 and will end on September 25, 2022. On the other hand, the respected universities will conduct the verification for internal candidates on September 23 to 24, 2022.

If you also want to apply for counselling, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register for Round 1

Step 1: Go to the official website --mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET PG Counselling' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the students where they have to click on the Round 1 registration link

Step 4: Now, candidates have to enter the credentials as asked

Step 5: The next step is to make a payment

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that the process for seat allotment will take place from September 26 to 27, 2022. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on September 28, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official webpage of the education board for more information.