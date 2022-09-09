NEET PG 2022: MCC Issues Advisory For Candidates Ahead Of Counselling; More Details Here

AHEAD of the NEET PG 2022 counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for NEET PG 2022 candidates. The official notification has been released on the official website of MCC--mcc.nic.in.

As per the official advisory, the eligible candidates would be allotted seats depending on their nomination, merit, and the choices filled by the respective candidates.

“Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the notification on the official website read.

Meanwhile, the notice also warned candidates to beware of any fake agents, instructing candidates to only follow the NEET PG Counselling process on the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to fill up the registration form very carefully and avoid any further problems.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling will begin on September 15, 2022. Those who have cleared the NEET 2022 PG exam can apply for the counselling process which will be conducted in four rounds- Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up round and Online stray vacancy round, a pattern similar to last year.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to apply for the counselling can follow the step-by-step process mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the section that says PG Medical Counselling.

Step 3: The link for the registration will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter the required details and register themselves.

Step 5: Fill out the NEET PG 2022 Counselling application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the application form and keep a printout for future reference.

Note: All the NEET PG 2022 candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of MCC in order to get all the latest updates regarding the dates of counselling.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Dates Of Different Rounds

Round 1: Round 1 will be conducted between September 20 and 25 meanwhile, the verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done September 23 and 24 and the processing of seat allotment will take place on 26 and 27.

Round 2: The registration will begin from October 10 to 14, and seat will be allotted on October 19.

Mop-Up Round: It will start on October 31 and the result for the same will be announced on November 9, 2022.

Online Stray Vacancy Round: The final round i.e., the online stray vacancy round will start on November 15 and the result will be released on November 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2022 counselling process will end on November 21, 2022.