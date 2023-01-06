NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be starting the Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round for NEET PG 2022 today (January 6). Candidates can submit their choices by January 8. The special stray vacancy round will not involve any new registrations. The counselling is open to pre-registered candidates who do not have a spot round in the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota. Candidates can submit their choices for seat allocation at– mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the special stray vacancy round will be conducted from January 6 to January 8, 2023, till 4 pm. Candidates would be able to submit their choices and lock them by January 8, 2023, till 11:59 pm.

Candidates have to submit a security deposit of Rs 50,000 by 4 PM on January 8, 2023. “The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited,” the official notification reads.

MCC has also further stated that the candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG 2022 Counselling will be Debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination. Candidates must note that those who will be allotted seats in Special Stray Vacancy Round will have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy: Important Dates

Payment of Security Deposit– January 6 to 8, 2023 till 4 PM

Choice filling– January 6 to 8, 2023

Choice locking– January 8, 2023 from 5 PM to 11:59 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment– January 9, 2023

Publication of Result– January 10, 2023

Reporting at Allotted College– January 10 to 14, 2023 till 5 PM

Forwarding list of students in order of merit– January 10 to 14, 2023