NEET PG 2022 | Counselling Session Likely To Begin From September 19: Report

The National Board of Education (NBE) was expected to begin counselling for admission to the medical course on September 1. However, the counselling session was delayed. Now, as per the report, NEET PG Counselling 2022 is likely to begin on September 19, 2022. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information -- mcc.nic.in

However, students should note that the date given above is tentative in nature. NBE is yet to announce an official date regarding the counselling session. Meanwhile as per a report by news agency PTI, "NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, likely to commence from September 19: Official sources."

The NBE is also expected to release an official notice regarding the counselling soon, and once it is out, students can check that on the official website.

Back on Monday, the Union Health Ministry deferred the NEET-PG counselling in order to give permission to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to complete the process of adding new seats.

"The NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new letters of permission (LoPs) for the current academic year, and the same will be concluded by September 15," the ministry had said in a notice

"Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022, which was scheduled to commence from September 1," the ministry added.

Usually, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET-PG, is held in January, and the counselling starts in March. But on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay in last year's admission process, this year's exam was held on May 21, and results were declared on June 1, a senior official said.

This year's NEET PG counselling session a total of 60,000 seats are expected to be filled by the candidates. Students who have cleared their NEET PG exam will now be eligible for the NEET PG counselling session.

