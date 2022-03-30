New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, has opened the edit window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022. Candidates who have applied for the medical entrance exam for post-graduate courses can make changes in their application through the official site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in. It should be noted that the edit window will remain open till April 7, 2022.

With the help of the NEET PG Edit window, candidates can make changes in their application forms. Candidates should keep in mind that this is the preliminary stage of editing forms. This means that the NEET PG Edit Window will open again later, and then at that point, it will be called the Final edit window. The Final edit window will be available from April 26 to 30, 2022. During this period of time, candidates will be given an opportunity to rectify incorrect images.

Candidates who want to make changes to the NEET application form can check the step-wise guide here.

NEET PG 2022: How to edit forms

Step 1: First, the candidate needs to go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates have to click on the NEET PG tab and then click on the application link

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their credentials and take a look at the NEET application form.

Step 4: Make changes wherever it is required.

Step 5: Save them and then submit them

"In view of the above, candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms for NEET-PG 2022 and wish to update their Nationality Status/Category/EWS/PwD status can do so during the edit window going to start from 29th March 2022. All information except Name, Email ID, and Test City shall be editable during the edit window," the official notice reads.

With the help of official notice, it is clear that candidates cannot make changes in all the information on the form. Hence, candidates must be very careful while making any changes.

The NEET PG Edit window gives an opportunity to candidates to make changes in the application form if they have made any mistakes in their forms. The exam date for NEET PG has been set for May 21, 2022.

