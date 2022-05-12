New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the demands to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to "reschedule the NEET PG exam scheduled for 21st May 2022". In the letter, IMA has said that the difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and the completion of 2021 counselling is too short for aspirants to prepare for an extremely difficult exam like NEET PG.

The letter also mentioned “Another innocent five to ten thousand interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination,” the IMA wrote.

Highlighting the difficulty faced by NEET-PG aspirants, IMA urged Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider rescheduling the exam.

Many political leaders have also supported students' demands to postpone the NEET-PG exams. Opposition party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to consider the plea of medical students for postponement of the exams stating that the delay in NEET-PG counselling has caused a lot of distress to students.

"Mansukh Mandviya ji, due to the delay in counselling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks," she wrote on Twitter.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party of Tamil Nadu, has also extended its support to the demands of students to postpone the exam.

As of now the Centre or the Health Ministry have not replied to the requests to postpone the NEET PG exams. However, the Supreme Court might hear a plea filed for postponing the exam on May 13.

NEET PG aspirants are demanding the authorities to postpone the exam stating that they did not get enough time to prepare for the exam. Students have stormed social media requesting the officials to delay the exam. Many students are also stagging protesting and demanding the same.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examination (NBE) which conducts the NEET PG exams- has issued an official notice stating that the admit cards for the exams will be released soon. Therefore, it is uncertain whether the authorities will listen to the plea of aspirants and postpone the exams or not.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha