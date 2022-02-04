New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes this year, and the registration for the same would conclude today, February 2, 2022. So, aspiring candidates, who are planning to apply for NEET PG 2022, then visit the official website of NBE--nbe.edu.in and fill out the registration form by 11:55 pm today.

NBE is scheduled to conduct the NEET PG exam on March 12, 2022. Candidates must note that after the application window is closed, they will get the opportunity to edit their forms if there is any mistake from February 8 to 11, 2022.

How to register for NEET PG 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations – nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG' link and then go to the section that reads '2022.'



Step 3: Click on 'Application Link'.



Step 4: Make a new user id and fill the form with the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the asked documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Before clicking on 'Submit', go through the entire application form to avoid any error.



NEET PG 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree issued by an institute recognised by the NMC. Also, they must have a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or a State Medical Council. Not just this, candidates must have completed their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and PG Diploma programmes. Through this entrance exam, admission is given to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv