New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Admit Cards 2022 soon. Once released, candidates can check and download their respective admit cards from the official website--nbe.edu.in. and natboard.edu.in.“The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly,” the official notice reads.

Candidates must know that NBEMS does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit positions in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS. Candidates are advised not to be allured or misled by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims, the official notice stated.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022, in online mode. Candidates can access their NEET PG 2022 Admit cards by logging in with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the NEET PG exam hall on the day of the exam.

Here's how to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on the admit card download link, or first log in and then find the link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit to view the admit card.

Save and download it and take a printout of the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card for future use.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

Posted By: Ashita Singh