New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022, were released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website -- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2022 exam is set to take place on May 21, 2022. Candidates should note that this time the board will not send the admit cards through the mail. However, candidates will be notified through SMS or email alerts when the admit cards are released. Apart from that, in order to download the hall tickets, candidates have to use individual login on the NBEMS website.

Students who want to pursue MD, MS, and PG diploma courses offered by medical colleges appear for the NEET exam.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to check your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following a step-wise guide.

NEET PG 2022: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'NEET PG 2022 admit card download' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth -- click on submit button

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Check and download the admit card for future use.

After taking the printout of the document, you need to glue your passport size photograph in the space given on the card. Candidates should note that they should check each and every piece of information on their admit card properly to avoid any problems in the future.

