New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022, in online mode. All the candidates must know that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card soon. However, the NEET PG Admit card 2022 release date has not been confirmed yet. Once released, candidates can check and download their respective admit cards from the official website--nbe.edu.in. and natboard.edu.in.

Candidates must know that after the admit card is released they can access their NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards by logging in with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the NEET PG exam hall today along with a valid ID proof. Last year, candidates also had to paste their latest passport size photograph on the NEET PG admit card before reaching the exam centre.

Here's how to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on the admit card download link, or first log in and then find the link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit to view the admit card.

Save and download it and take a printout of the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card for future use.

Earlier, on Saturday the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned candidates about a fake notification saying NEET PG 2022 has been postponed till July 9. They advised the candidates to steer clear of the fake notice and advised the applicants not to get misled by unverified notice.

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,” PIB said.

“The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” it added.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

Posted By: Ashita Singh